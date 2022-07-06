Local Artist Leslie Billard Wins The 6th Annual Eclipse Art Contest At Deerhurst Resort

For the next 12 months guests and patrons of Deerhurst Resort will be greeted with a stunning series of paintings by Huntsville based artist, Leslie Billard, the winner of the Eclipse Art Gallery’s 6th annual art contest. The winning series of three landscape paintings will be displayed at Deerhurst’s reception desk in the main lobby of the Pavilion for a whole year. And, as it turns out, the artist will also see her work every day that she welcomes those guests in her role as Guest Service Agent at the Deerhurst front desk. Gallery manager, Karin Kriekaard, was mum on Leslie’s status as a resort host until after the winning selection was chosen.

“It’s always exciting to see the amazing creativity of all the art contest submissions and to announce the winning entry, but we’re over the moon and so proud that one of our very own – and very talented – hosts has taken the honours this year,” says Jesse Hamilton, Deerhurst GM and Vice President, Operations for Freed Hotels & Resorts.

Leslie has always loved painting and focused on fine art during her school years. It wasn’t until the pandemic however that she could paint full time, honing her style and building an inventory of work that she is looking to make available for sale. Her colourful palette and rustic impressionist style are inspired by the Georgian Bay wilderness of her home town, Parry Sound, and the Muskoka influences she’s absorbed after moving to Huntsville, specifically to the Deerhurst area.

To view more of Leslie’s work, visit the Eclipse Gallery website at eclipseartgallery.ca or browse her Instagram at Leslieannart. She is also exhibiting at this summer’s Muskoka Arts & Crafts market and other local events. And to see her work in person, you can always drop by Deerhurst’s front desk anytime over the next year!