Letter To The Editor: Climate Action Muskoka Raises Concerns About Enbridge Gas Expansion

The following letter to the editor regarding the Enbridge Gas expansion was submitted by Climate Action Muskoka:

Enbridge Gas Inc is preparing a major gas pipeline expansion in the Hidden Valley area of Huntsville. As one of the “interested and potentially affected parties” and as a “stakeholder” in the future, Climate Action Muskoka (CAM) is compelled to respond to this expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in Muskoka.

“Since the climate impacts of this gas expansion are not being considered, Enbridge Gas’ statement that it is ‘protecting the health and safety of all individuals affected by our activities’ comes across as hollow greenwashing,” says CAM spokesperson Sue McKenzie.

33 Ontario municipalities, including Bracebridge, have called for the phase-out of gas power in Ontario. Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the world that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were “delusional” given their impact on climate change.

“Nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion,” Guterres told the Major Economies Forum last month.

If you have concerns about this expansion in our riding, CAM urges you to submit your comments to the Hidden Valley Community Expansion Project Virtual Open House questionnaire by July 8, 2022. Your comments will be sent to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) as part of the Environmental Assessment Report on the project. See information about the project here.