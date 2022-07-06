Robert Rowe of Coldwater is celebrating after winning an ONTARIO 49 second prize worth $50,000in the May 28, 2022 draw. He also won $3 on another one of his ONTARIO 49 selections, bringing his total winnings to $50,003!

Robert, a retiree, says he just made up the winning numbers he played. “They’re nothing specific. I checked my ticket using the OLG App when I discovered my win. I got so excited I had to check again,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 64-year-old father of two says his wife is even more excited about this win than he is. “It’s very nice, I feel very good!”

He plans to pay some bills and travel with his winnings.