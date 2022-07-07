Muskoka Chautauqua Announces 2022 Summer Festival Details

Muskoka Chautauqua is pleased to be again hosting a festival celebrating curiosity and creativity in historic Windermere Village from August 5-14. This year’s festival will take place in intimate venues throughout this walkable village, with most events hosted in an open-air theatre in the woods overlooking Lake Rosseau, just as they were 100 years ago.

The 2022 Summer Festival features over 50 events, including:

The 10-day program kicks off with a Festival Welcome and Opening event on Friday, August 5th. This is a great opportunity for new and seasoned festival goers alike to get an overview of the entire festival from each of the festival programmers.

“Chautauqua is about creating and enjoying art and doing it while being fully immersed in a sense of place,” says Gayle Dempsey, who is co-founder of the festival with Gary Froude. “Our festival is a chance for visitors to take part in some amazing cultural tourism, to create and to celebrate creators, to share this glorious place with others, and to learn more about it in a fun and exciting way.”

Tickets are available now by donation and can be reserved at www.muskokachautauqua.com.

The 2022 Muskoka Chautauqua Arts & Culture Festival runs August 5 to 14. The festival site and ‘Theatre in the Woods’ is located at 1039 Golf Avenue in the historic village of Windermere.