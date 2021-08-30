Pop Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics In Muskoka This Week

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding many one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend a clinic on a walk-in basis.

Vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The list of clinics offering vaccinations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for locations and times. Pop-up clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Clinic location: Shopper’s Drug Mart – Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clinic location: Moose Lodge 1217, 6 Kitchener St., Unit 2, Orillia

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Clinic location: Wasaga Beach Rec Plex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 3 – 9 p.m.

Clinic location: Centre Ice Sportsplex, 6015 ON-89, Alliston

Time: 4 – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford and District Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Road, Bradford

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: Barrie Native Friendship Center, 175 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: Orillia Youth Center (1st or 2nd dose available for youth turning 12 in 2021 and their family members), 9 Front St. South, Orillia

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021

Clinic location: Barrie Housing – Common Room, 49 Coulter St., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: Kinsmen Park, 1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst

Time: 2 – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: Gull Lake Rotary Park, 405 Brock St., Gravenhurst

Time: 2 – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: Muskoka Wharf, Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst

Time: 2 – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: Bradford Leisure Centre, 471 West Park Ave., Bradford

Time: 6 – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021

Clinic location: CN Park – Main Street (next to the boat launch parking), Penetanguishene

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Road, Orillia

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021

Clinic location: Bracebridge Farmer’s Market – Memorial Park, Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clinic location: Rivermill Park, Dara Howell Way, Huntsville

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021

Clinic location: The 400 Market, 2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: Main Beach – Playland Park Square (parking lot), 40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Immunizations are also available to residents at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre, 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie until Sept. 29 through an appointment or walk-in.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to individuals who are turning 12 years of age in 2021 (born in 2009) and older and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be at least 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, at least 28 days after a first dose of Moderna vaccine, or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

Health unit staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Whether at a clinic or out in the community, SMDHU staff providing vaccinations will be wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts and their SMDHU employee badge for identification. Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to add getting their COVID-19 vaccines to their summer to do list – before the start of the school year and the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org