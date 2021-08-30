Oro-Medonte Man Suspended From Driving Since 2002 Caught By OPP

A 67-year-old Oro-Medonte driver almost made it to 20 years of driving under suspension. OPP were conducting patrols in the Mayfield Road and Ace Drive area of Caledon on August 18, 2021, stopping a vehicle as the rear licence plate did not match the front.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, a 67-year-old male from Oro-Medonte, has had his licence suspended since 2002. The vehicle was towed and multiple charges were laid.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with: • Driving while under suspension • Use plate not authorized for vehicle • Drive motor vehicle – no licence • Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit • Fail to surrender insurance card

The name of the accused was not released.