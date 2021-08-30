Ontario Opening More Temporary Road Test Centres

In the coming weeks, the Ontario government will open additional temporary road test centres in Burlington, Markham, and East Gwillimbury to increase the number of passenger road tests (class G2/G) available in areas where demand is highest. These temporary road test centres will help increase testing capacity across the DriveTest network and help people who need a road test book sooner.

“Our government is making tremendous progress to clear the road test backlog at Ontario DriveTest centres,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We’re getting Ontario back on track with our aggressive plan to open additional temporary centres, hire additional temporary driver examiners, and offer road tests with extended weekday operating hours for passenger road testing, including weekends.”

Throughout efforts to clear the backlog, the health and safety of DriveTest customers and staff will be of utmost concern. Customers will be required to wear face masks inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands, complete the Patron/customer screening developed by the province and share their “passed” results prior to the road test or admittance to the centre.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, DriveTest will offer class G2 and G road tests seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., at temporary locations at Burlington GO Station and Mount Joy GO Station in Markham.

And, on Monday, September 20, 2021, DriveTest will open a temporary road test centre at East Gwillimbury GO Station to offer class G2 and G road tests seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, four more temporary road test centres will be opened in the coming weeks to serve Mississauga, southwestern Ontario, Niagara Region and the Ottawa area. More information on locations and hours will be available in the near future.

These sites are in addition to the temporary road test centres that opened in August 2021.

To book your road test, please visit DriveTest.ca – the only official channel for booking a road test. You should never give your driver’s licence to a third party or an unknown website. DriveTest will never charge you an additional fee to book or reschedule a road test.