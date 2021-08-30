Seniors Survey First Step In Project Connecting Seniors To Social And Community Supports

Seniors and their caregivers are encouraged to take part in a survey to help inform a project across the county that aims to connect people to resources and supports to combat social isolation and allow them to become or stay involved in their communities in meaningful ways.

Community Connection, a Collingwood-based charity, is overseeing a five-year project, aimed at connecting isolated seniors with social activities and/or volunteer opportunities in their community enabling them to become or stay involved in their community in meaningful ways. The project is guided by a cross-sector leadership table of community members and service providers, including the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team (SGB OHT).

“According to Stats Canada (2010), in Simcoe County there are an estimated 25,000 seniors at risk of social isolation,” says Pamela Hillier Community Connection’s Executive Director, and this survey is the first step in allowing us to understand how isolated seniors feel about the kinds of supports they would like to know more about and access.”

Seniors (55+) or their caregivers can access the survey by going to www.simcoesurvey.ca or by calling 705-444-0040 ext.246 to complete over the phone. The survey will also be distributed through community organizations.

The survey is anonymous and confidential and has an option to provide contact information to be entered into a prize draw for $50 gift cards. The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will close on September 30th. If you need assistance to complete this survey or if you have any questions, contact Debbe at 705-444-0040 ext. 246 or email survey@communityconnection.ca