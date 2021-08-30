New Directors Elected At MAHC Annual General Meeting

Members of the corporation of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) approved the appointment of four new Directors to the organization’s Board at the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 23.

“Following a spring recruitment drive, we received the highest number of applications in our history at 17 incredibly strong candidates,” says Board Chair Cameron Renwick. “So many of the applicants possessed the skills and experience that would enhance our skills-based board in a variety of areas.”

Sally Ashton, a resident of Bracebridge, was appointed for a two-year term ending June 2023. She began her professional life as a clinical music therapist. After hospital and teaching placements, she obtained both her Bachelor and Master’s degrees in law. Sally was senior counsel to the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General for over 20 years, including with the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee, and ultimately as Team Lead on Indigenous issues related to lands and resources. She has extensive experience with community outreach and her board experience varies, including most recently as Senior Counsel, Strategic Issues, with the Board and CEO of the Law Society of Ontario where she provided leadership on access to justice and equity, and diversity issues among others.

Evelyn Bailey, a Global Managing Director and business transformation professional at IBM and a relatively new resident of Port Carling, was appointed for a three-year term ending June 2024. Evelyn is a strong team player committed to continuous learning. She is passionate about her community and seeing people succeed in community efforts. Evelyn brings enterprise risk management, innovation and transformation skills to the Board in addition to a decade of board and community experience.

Marsha Barnes, a health care executive currently working as CEO for a health care consulting firm, was appointed for a three-year term ending June 2024. In her distinguished career, Marsha has held many executive positions with the Government of Ontario, including 20-plus years in various leadership roles with the Ministry of Health & Long-Term Care. Marsha has deep roots in Muskoka and was involved in the successful development of the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team.

Carla Clarkson-Ladd of Minett, a 30-plus year municipal civil servant, was appointed for a three-year term ending June 2024. Carla has worked as a Chief Administrative Officer for the Cities of Kitchener and Barrie, and holds a Masters of Science in Urban Planning. She brings impressive board experience and community participation and has a strong background in governance and policy development.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome these four women to their respective volunteer roles,” says Renwick. “Each brings fundamental knowledge and essential skills, and I am looking forward to working with each of them. I would also like to recognize the commitment of Michael Walters, Bob Manning, Kathy Newby and Peter Deane and thank them for their service as they leave the Board.”

As well, with the 2021-22 elections within the Credentialed Staff Association, the Board further welcomed Professional Staff Vice President Dr. Ken Hotson who joins Credentialed Staff President Dr. Deb Harrold as an ex-officio member.

The following community members were also appointed to standing committees of the Board: Emanuela Heyninck for a two-year term as a member of the Governance Committee, and Line Villeneuve for a two-year term as a member of the Resources & Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors is a volunteer body that plays a key leadership role in setting policies and visioning for MAHC, and ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality health care in the communities that we serve. For more information about the Board, visit our website.