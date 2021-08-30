TLDSB Releases Return To School Plan 2021

Well-being and safety are the primary focus for students and staff in Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB). The TLDSB Return to School Plan 2021 for Families offers support for a safe return to school for staff and students. To view the full plan, visit the Return to School Plan 2021 for Families page.

Parents/guardians are asked to contact their child’s school if they have any questions.

All other COVID-19 information and updates can be found on the COVID-19 Response page.

School Bus Information:

Student transportation information for the 2020-2021 school year will be available at https://www.mybustoschool.ca beginning August 23, 2021.

Officials are asking that parents/guardians access their mybustoschool account to verify and update subscription information, bus route details, and general notice requests in order to receive email notifications when their child’s bus is late and/or cancelled due to inclement weather. School bus routes are adjusted each year and so it is important to check your child’s bus information.

if you have recently changed your address, or the location of your child’s pick up/drop off, it may take a few days for the change to appear on the website. Check back frequently for updated information.

If your child does not have transportation information assigned for the first day of school, they may not ride the bus until they are on the bus route list. Changes must be entered by the school no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday September 1, 2021 to be assigned to the bus route for the first day of school. Contact your child’s school directly to make any changes to your child’s information.

To create or update your account you will require your child’s 9-digit Ontario Education Number (OEN) found on their report card, as well as their date of birth, school, and grade for September 2021. You may unsubscribe for this service at any time.

If you have any questions, please use the ‘contact’ button found on the mybustoschool website or call 1-888-526-5552 x21287

Message from the Director of Education – welcome back!