TLDSB Releases Return To School Plan 2021

Well-being and safety are the primary focus for students and staff in Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB). The TLDSB Return to School Plan 2021 for Families offers support for a safe return to school for staff and students. To view the full plan, visit the Return to School Plan 2021 for Families page.
Parents/guardians are asked to contact their child’s school if they have any questions.
All other COVID-19 information and updates can be found on the COVID-19 Response page.
School Bus Information:
Student transportation information for the 2020-2021 school year will be available at https://www.mybustoschool.ca beginning August 23, 2021.
Officials are asking that parents/guardians access their mybustoschool account to verify and update subscription information, bus route details, and general notice requests in order to receive email notifications when their child’s bus is late and/or cancelled due to inclement weather. School bus routes are adjusted each year and so it is important to check your child’s bus information.
if you have recently changed your address, or the location of your child’s pick up/drop off, it may take a few days for the change to appear on the website. Check back frequently for updated information.
If your child does not have transportation information assigned for the first day of school, they may not ride the bus until they are on the bus route list. Changes must be entered by the school no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday September 1, 2021 to be assigned to the bus route for the first day of school. Contact your child’s school directly to make any changes to your child’s information.
To create or update your account you will require your child’s 9-digit Ontario Education Number (OEN) found on their report card, as well as their date of birth, school, and grade for September 2021. You may unsubscribe for this service at any time.
If you have any questions, please use the ‘contact’ button found on the mybustoschool website or call 1-888-526-5552 x21287
Message from the Director of Education – welcome back!
Dear TLDSB staff, students, and families;
On behalf of our trustees and senior administration team, I sincerely hope that everyone enjoyed some rest and relaxation this summer, and had the opportunity to engage in activities that bring you joy.
I would like to take the opportunity to share how excited we are to be welcoming students and staff back to school on September 7. We do recognize that the pandemic has been challenging for many individuals, and that it may be difficult for some staff, students, and/or families as we transition back to a full-time school routine. Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has a number of mental health and wellness supports available, and we encourage anyone who needs additional support with the return to school—or at any time—to connect with your principal or supervisor. We are working hard on planning for a safe, welcoming, and comfortable return to school for all and our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and families.
Our Return to School Plan 2021 for Families highlights all of the COVID-19 pandemic health and safety protocols that will be in effect starting in September. The RTS V2 Plan also outlines any changes to procedure as mandated by the Ministry of Education and the chief medical officer of health for Ontario. One notable change compared to last school year is that due to the high rate of vaccination participation in Ontario, a number of sports, clubs, and extracurricular activities will be allowed to operate this year with COVID-19 pandemic precautions in place. We are excited to safely resume these enriching opportunities for students.
We continue to work closely with our public health units as our local community partners in the fight against COVID-19. The Government of Ontario, along with the local public health units are encouraging all eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated. This fall local health units will be hosting vaccination clinics in most of our secondary schools. In addition, an immunization disclosure mandate has been implemented for all TLDSB staff and (adult) visitors to schools or school board buildings. Further information about the clinics and about disclosure protocols will be shared once details are finalized.
For 2021-2022, TLDSB will continue to prioritize our work in equity and inclusion. We understand that an essential part of supporting our families and our Board staff is to understand the rich diversity in our school communities, which is why we will be rolling out a staff census this fall, followed by a student census sometime in 2022. The outcomes from the census will help to inform implementation of practices, procedures, and policies that will be reflective of all students and staff in TLDSB. We are also excited to be embarking on our strategic planning process for our next five-year strategic plan. The primary focus of our strategic plan is centered around improving student achievement and well-being. We will be reaching out to all stakeholders in our school communities to request your input for our direction for the next five years.
We are approaching this school year with optimism and enthusiasm, and are committed to establishing learning environments that promote and support achievement and well-being for all. We look forward to welcoming students and staff in-person and online to our TLDSB learning communities in the coming weeks. Enjoy the final days of summer; we can’t wait to see you in September!
Wes Hahn
Director of Education