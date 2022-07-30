Police Seize Over $20,000 In Drugs During Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On July 9, 2021, the West Parry Sound OPP initiated a vehicle stop on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound.

Officers seized over $20,000 of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and over $5,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result of further investigation, Troy Haines, 40 years-of-age of no fixed address was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Possession of an identity document (five counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance -methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – other drug
  • Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – cocaine
  • Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance
  • Drive while under suspension

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear on August 4, 2022 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here