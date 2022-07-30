Police Seize Over $20,000 In Drugs During Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

On July 9, 2021, the West Parry Sound OPP initiated a vehicle stop on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound.
Officers seized over $20,000 of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and over $5,000 in Canadian currency.
As a result of further investigation, Troy Haines, 40 years-of-age of no fixed address was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while prohibited
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of an identity document (five counts)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance -methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – other drug
- Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – cocaine
- Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance
- Drive while under suspension
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear on August 4, 2022 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.