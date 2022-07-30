Police Seize Over $20,000 In Drugs During Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

On July 9, 2021, the West Parry Sound OPP initiated a vehicle stop on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound.

Officers seized over $20,000 of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and over $5,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result of further investigation, Troy Haines, 40 years-of-age of no fixed address was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while prohibited

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of an identity document (five counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance -methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – other drug

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – cocaine

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Drive while under suspension

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear on August 4, 2022 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.