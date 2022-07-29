The Peter And Eve Willis Bursary Fund 2022 Grant Recipients Announced

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Peter and Eve Willis Bursary Fund.

The Peter and Eve Willis Bursary Fund was established in 2021 with the purpose of supporting graduating students from Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School and Gravenhurst High School who are pursuing a post-secondary education in the construction related trades.

This year’s recipients are Spencer Colp, Nathan Wesseling and Tyrell Engel. Spencer will be attending Humber College enrolled in the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology advanced diploma program. Nathan is enrolled in the two-year Motive Power Technician diploma program. Tyrell is attending Georgian College in the fall to pursue an education as a Gas Technician.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation noted “it is important to recognize that young people play a vital role in creating a healthy and vibrant Muskoka and we are honoured to work with Peter and Eve Willis to support young people who are pursuing a post-secondary education in the trades through the Peter and Eve Willis Bursary Fund”.

The Peter and Eve Willis Bursary Fund and the Muskoka Community Foundation would like to congratulate these three deserving students and wish them all the best during their future academic pursuits.