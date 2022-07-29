August Long Weekend Safety Reminders

The Town of Gravenhurst would like to remind the public of a few safety reminders for the August long weekend.

Planning a barbecue?

  • After the gas connections are made, brush on a 50/50 mix of dish soap and water.
  • Check all connections for bubbles and if found, retighten connections and test again.
  • Never leave the barbecue unattended while cooking.
  • Burns are very painful and can be serious. If burned, hold the injury under cool running water. If unsure about the seriousness of the burn, seek medical attention immediately.

Planning a boat ride?

  • When fuelling, moor your boat securely to prevent spills.
  • Do not become a drowning statistic.
  • Canadian Red Cross Drowning Report says that hundreds of Canadians drown each year.
  • Wear your life jacket and PFD properly and fastened at all times when in or on the water.

Planning a motor home/camper trip?

  • After sitting over the winter, remove and replace the batteries from smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
  • If the alarms are 7-10 years of age, replace them.
  • Vents and chimneys should be inspected and cleaned of any debris such as leaves, pine needles, nests etc.
  • Obstructed vents and chimneys are a source of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Whatever your plans, wherever you go, keep safety in mind and return home safe and sound. For additional information, please visit www.Gravenhurst.ca/fire  or call 705-687-3414.

