August Long Weekend Safety Reminders

The Town of Gravenhurst would like to remind the public of a few safety reminders for the August long weekend.

Planning a barbecue?

After the gas connections are made, brush on a 50/50 mix of dish soap and water.

Check all connections for bubbles and if found, retighten connections and test again.

Never leave the barbecue unattended while cooking.

Burns are very painful and can be serious. If burned, hold the injury under cool running water. If unsure about the seriousness of the burn, seek medical attention immediately.

Planning a boat ride?

When fuelling, moor your boat securely to prevent spills.

Do not become a drowning statistic.

Canadian Red Cross Drowning Report says that hundreds of Canadians drown each year.

Wear your life jacket and PFD properly and fastened at all times when in or on the water.

Planning a motor home/camper trip?

After sitting over the winter, remove and replace the batteries from smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

If the alarms are 7-10 years of age, replace them.

Vents and chimneys should be inspected and cleaned of any debris such as leaves, pine needles, nests etc.

Obstructed vents and chimneys are a source of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Whatever your plans, wherever you go, keep safety in mind and return home safe and sound. For additional information, please visit www.Gravenhurst.ca/fire or call 705-687-3414.