Hundreds Of Illegal Racing And Stunt Driving Charges Laid

Temperatures have been rising as has the number of incidents involving aggressive drivers at the controls of motorcycles and cars.

Since January of 2021, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its municipal policing partners from York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service have taken a zero-tolerance approach for those who continue to flout traffic laws and pose multiple safety risks to themselves, their ‘audiences’ and other road users.

At a news conference in Mississauga today, police revealed video examples of dangerous behaviours and the results of a coordinated effort to address illegal racing and stunt driving. During May and June of this year, 35 charges were laid for actions contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada such as Impaired by Drugs/Alcohol and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Further, 104 charges were laid for speeding and 20 charges for stunt driving contrary to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act (HTA). Police also laid 261 charges for other offences related to the the HTA, Provincial Offences Act, Cannabis Act and Liquor License Act.

Between January 2021-April 2022, there were 2,852 combined calls for service that referenced excessive speed and illegal racing, 4,106 calls for service that referenced “street racing”, and 72 calls for service that involved collisions linked to illegal racing in OPP Highway Safety Division jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with any information to call 9-1-1 if it is safe to do so, their local police service or – to remain anonymous – call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://crimestoppers.ca/send-a-tip/.

“Police leaders can be proud of the dedicated efforts by our members working in collaboration with law enforcement partners to interrupt dangerous and reckless driving behaviours. Racing and stunt driving belong in controlled environments. They have no place on Ontario highways or municipal streets and must be stopped.” – Deputy Commissioner Rose DiMarco – Commander, OPP Traffic Safety and Operational Support