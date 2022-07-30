West Parry Sound OPP Welcomes Newest Sergeant

Chief Superintendent Carson Pardy, North East Regional Commander of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Staff Sergeant Jeremy McDonald, Commander of the OPP West Parry Sound Detachment, are pleased to announce that Ryan Kett has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant and is now a Platoon Sergeant for the West Parry Sound Detachment.

Sergeant Kett began his career with the Peel Regional Police Service in 1996. He transferred to the Orangeville Police Service in 2008 and in 2020 the Orangeville Police Service amalgamated with the OPP.

“I am very proud to have been chosen to lead the dedicated officers of the West Parry Sound Detachment. I look forward to building relationships with the community partners and keep our community safe.”

• Sergeant Ryan Kett