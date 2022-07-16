Police Seeking Missing Teen From Tay Township

A 17 year-old girl has been reported missing by her family and the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is requesting that the public be on the lookout for her.

Missing is Faith HAMANN, described as a white female, approximately 5’8″ tall, slim build, with straight red dyed long hair, hazel eyes, rose tattoo behind her right ear and nose piercing.

She was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on July 16, 2022 in Port McNicoll. She is believed to be operating a grey 2022 Nissan Rogue with Ontario licence plate CWLP911

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca