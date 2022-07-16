North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Reports First Monkeypox Case

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit (Health Unit) has received notification confirming a case of monkeypox in a person who resides in the district. This individual likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area. This individual is currently isolating, and close contact(s) have been notified.

The risk of contracting monkeypox remains very low in the Health Unit’s district, as there is no evidence of the virus circulating locally. Based on the low risk, only close contacts will be offered post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

Any person who develops symptoms or who has had contact with a suspected or known case of monkeypox is asked to contact their health care provider immediately. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, age, or gender can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or by sharing contaminated items.

For more information on monkeypox visit myhealthunit.ca.