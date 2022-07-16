Town Of Bracebridge Developing Its First Transportation Master Plan

The Town of Bracebridge is developing its first-ever transportation master plan (TMP) with support from the District of Muskoka and in partnership with IBI Group. The TMP is a long-range planning exercise that outlines transportation infrastructure needs and priorities for the future by:

Providing key recommendations on how the Town and District can improve transportation networks in Bracebridge for all modes of travel including driving, transit, cycling, walking and the movement of goods;

Providing the framework to lead the town towards a safer, more accessible, equitable and sustainable transportation network while also minimizing traffic congestion, preserving local character, and protecting the environment;

Supporting local and inter-regional connections for all modes of travel while strengthening local economic and tourism opportunities; and by

Defining policies and long-term strategies that will respond to the needs, opportunities and priorities of the Town and its residents.

The TMP is being conducted in accordance with the requirements of phases one and two of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment, which is an approved process under the Environmental Assessment Act.

Public Information Centre

The Town of Bracebridge invites residents, businesses, and stakeholders to provide their feedback at a virtual public information centre to help shape the TMP’s vision and goals by identifying issues, needs and opportunities relating to the towns transportation system.

To learn more about the TMP, provide feedback through the online survey and drop pins on the interactive map, visit engagebracebridge.ca/tmp by July 31.

Quotes

“The transportation master plan will help shape the town’s transportation planning and ensure a sustainable, responsible strategy for the future. I encourage everyone to participate in the virtual public information centre and to provide your feedback by July 31 to play a role in the process.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting our growing community. The transportation master plan will play an important role in preparing for the future and addressing our ongoing needs ensuring we have an active transportation network that works for everyone in the community.” – Geoff Carleton, Director Public Works, Town of Bracebridge