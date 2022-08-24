Police Searching For Missing Male From Penetanguishene

A 47 year-old male is missing and there are concerns for his well-being. On the evening of August 23, 2022, Southern Georgian Bay OPP were alerted of the absence of Shannon Sawyer by staff at his residence in Penetanguishene. Sawyer has medical needs therefore Police are eager to locate him to ensure that he receives care.

The missing male was last seen on Water Street in the Town of Penetanguishene on the afternoon of August 23, 2023. Police have learned that his possible destination is the City of Hamilton and may be hitchhiking.

Sawyer is described as 5’1″ tall and weighing, 230 pounds. He has blue eye and brown hair in a buzz cut. He listens to an MP3 player. Please see attached photo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca