OPP Investigating Fatality In Emily Township

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a death after responding to a call regarding a child stuck under a skid steer on Tuesday evening in Emily Township.

Shortly after 7:30pm officers arrived along with EMS on scene and located a young child underneath the machinery, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Forensic Identification Services also attended. The information regarding the incident is being reviewed with the Office of the Chief Coroner, but at this time the incident is being considered a tragic farming accident.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has many resources for farming families as it is recognized that children are vulnerable to farm dangers. Here are some resources found on their website to help prevent future tragedies.

Farm Safety (gov.on.ca)