The Beer Store Labour Day Holiday Hours 2022

On Monday, September 5th, 75 select Beer Store Retail locations across the province will be open for business. These sites will operate from 11 am –6 pm with a few exceptions closing at 5 pm.

Customers are also reminded that online ordering is available at stores for in-store pickup. Select stores also offer delivery and curbside pick-up.

The 75 stores open on September 5th include 58 stores servicing the Skip The Dishes partnership, where customers can have their favourite Beer Store products delivered to them.

To learn more about store hours or ways of shopping online, please visit their website at www.thebeerstore.ca.