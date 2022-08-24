Gala And Auction Raises $25,000 For South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes hosted

it’s most successful annual fundraising Gala & Kick Ass Auction in 2022 with a record number of business sponsors and donors.

Proceeds from the events supported local initiatives, with $25,000 being donated to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

“This was such a fun event to be part of, and we are so grateful for the support from Rotary.” says South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker. Funds will support the significant needs of the hospital totalling over $2 million in new or replacement equipment and renovations.