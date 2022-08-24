The bold and rich flavours of Tim Hortons espresso will soon be available for guests to enjoy at home.

Introducing Tim Hortons Espresso Capsules, compatible with Nespresso Original Line Coffee Machines, with a lineup of varieties that offers the range of flavour and intensity Canadians are looking for in their espresso, including: a rich and refined Classic Lungo, an intense and full bodied Bold Espresso, a light and fruity Bright Espresso, and a balanced and smooth Decaf Espresso.

“Tim Hortons is excited to introduce a new way to experience its high-quality espresso with the launch of Espresso Capsules,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons.

“Canadians will love every rich sip of our espresso varieties, which will be available soon at grocery stores and participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the country. Our guests can already savour the flavour and intensity of Tim Hortons espresso in our restaurants with our handcrafted espresso beverages and can now complement that experience at home with our Tim Hortons Espresso Capsules.”

This lineup is another example of how Kevin West, Vice President of Coffee Operations at Tim Hortons, and his team of in-house coffee experts continue to lead the coffee space in Canada with quality and flavours that best suit Canadian espresso drinkers’ palates. The full range of Tim Hortons® Espresso Capsules will be available at grocery stores across Canada in the weeks ahead, including at Amazon, Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Freshco, Metro, Super C, Federated Co-Op, London Drugs and select Loblaw banners. Bold Espresso and Bright Espresso will be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants nationwide.