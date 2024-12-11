Police Recover Stolen Vehicle In Port Carling And Charge Five People

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged five people after recovering a stolen vehicle in Port Carling.

On December 9, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting patrols on Muskoka Road 118 just west of Port Carling when he was notified by the

Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) in the police cruiser of a possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle turned in to a service centre and the officer conducted a traffic stop and confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Caledon.

Police have charged 22-year-old Yogesh Kumar of North York, ON, 23-year-old Ajpreet SINGH of Caledon, ON, 25-year-old Amritpal Singh of Caledon, ON, and 23-year-old Sumit Sumit of Scarborough, ON each with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime OVER $5000 and Possession of Break In Instruments.

Police have also charged Anmol Singh of Mississauga, ON with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime OVER $5000, Possession of Break In Instruments and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin.

The accused parties will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 21, 2025 to answer to their charges.