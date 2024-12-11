2024 Lake Of Bays Community Fund Grant Recipients

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce the first recipients of the Lake of Bays Community Fund. The Lake of Bays Community Fund, held by the Muskoka Community Foundation, provides financial support to charitable organizations and programs that are located within the Township of Lake of Bays.

This year’s recipients are providing support to residents and creating awareness about Lake of Bays natural environment.

Community Living Huntsville will support up to 20 families in the Township of Lake of Bays who have children with developmental disabilities. These households are under additional finical stress due to high costs for ongoing care needs, specialized equipment, and medical bills. This funding will provide age and ability appropriate holiday gifts, meals and seasonal experiences.

A grant to the Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation will support the educational and conservation efforts for Marsh’s Falls Nature Reserve located in Dwight. This is a heavily used area, and the grant will support the installation of eight educational interpretive panels that will be placed along the existing trail system.

With a grant from the Lake of Bays Community Fund YWCA Muskoka will deliver a 12-week Girlz Unplugged program at Irwin Memorial Public School in Dwight. The program will work with up to 12 girls in grades 5/8 and 7/8. The YWCA has been delivering this program for over 25 years in schools across Muskoka.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation was thrilled to learn so much about the communities that make up the Township of Lake of Bays. “We received a number of applications from organizations doing wonderful work in their community. It was evident from reading the applications that there are so many people who care and contribute to the wellbeing of their friends and neighbours within the Township of Lake of Bays”.

Each recipient received a grant of $1,500.00. DeCaro shared that the Lake of Bays Community Fund grant review committee will be reconvening in early 2025 to start planning for the next intake of applications.