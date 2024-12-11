Canadore College PSW Students Learning In Living

Canadore College Personal Support Worker (PSW) students are becoming familiar with their future work environment before graduation. They’re taking part in the new Living Classroom program and honing their skills with seniors at Eastholme, Home for the Aged in Powassan and the West Nipissing GeneralHospital.

“It’s one thing to learn in theory, another to do simulations, and a completely different thing to do real-life practice,” said PSW student Jacky Okafor.

“This program provides a great opportunity for students to learn while also gaining practical experience,” said Odelia Callery, Eastholme Administrator. “It allows for the students to understand our philosophy and approach to delivering great care.”

The Living Classroom is a collaborative model designed to integrate education directly into long-term care and retirement homes, supporting workforce development in senior living. In this model, students, faculty, residents, visitors, and staff actively participate in a shared learning environment, fostering a culture of collaboration and skill-building.

“This initiative has provided an opportunity for Canadore to strengthen ourexisting partnerships that work with us to deliver our nursing programs while enhancing the much-needed human resource capacity in the rural communities,” said Dr. Letitia Nadalin-Penno, Dean of the Faculty ofEnvironmental Studies and Health Science.

First implemented in southern Ontario, this initiative was created through apartnership between Conestoga College, the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, and Schlegel Villages.

“This approach not only reinforces students’ understanding of the role of the PSW, but also builds their confidence and practical skills,” said Nancy Bush, ProgramCoordinator and Professor at Canadore College. “By applying what they’ve learned under supervision, they can bridge the gap between theory and practice, making the learning experience more impactful and relevant. It also fosters collaboration and mentorship, enhancing their ability to work in teams. Overall, it’s a win-win for both students and host facilities.”

“West Nipissing General Hospital wanted to participate in this project as a way to help educate new PSWs and, hopefully, see some students apply to work with us following their graduation,” said John Picard, Manager of Quality and Risk. “It has been a great opportunity to showcase our welcoming facility and staff while providing a service to the students in our community.”

“This hands-on training has been far more impactful than I could have imagined,” said student Venkata Bheemanadham. “The Living Classroom allows me to step beyond the theories of textbooks and genuinely connect with people. Assisting patients with daily activities, listening to their stories and, sometimes, just being there to provide comfort has shown me the heart of the profession.”