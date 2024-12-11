Gravenhurst Budget Approved For 2025

Gravenhurst council members approved the 2025 budget Tuesday, putting in place the municipality’s financial plan for the year ahead.

Included in the budget are key investments in infrastructure, programs, and services.

“In keeping with the priorities of council’s strategic plan, the budget is about making sure Gravenhurst can continue to grow and thrive,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “The budget represents a balanced approach to addressing our community’s needs while preparing for tomorrow.”

Councillor Erin Strength, budget chair, echoed the mayor.

“Thanks to the effort from our staff, plus the great feedback we received from the public, we have what I believe is a fiscally responsible budget that sets our community on a path for continued success,” Strength said.

Scott Lucas, chief administrative officer, said town staff look forward to implementing the budget.

“Staff are ready to hit the ground running in 2025. We are excited about moving ahead with a number of projects that will contribute towards the overall quality of life in Gravenhurst,” he said.

What does it all mean to taxpayers?

The 2025 budget for the Town of Gravenhurst means a tax rate increase of 4.6 per cent.

For property owners, the budget means an increase of $26.33 per $100,000 of assessment on the town share of the Gravenhurst property tax bill.

When the estimated District of Muskoka and school board tax rates are factored in, the property tax bill increase is $70 per $100,000 of assessment on an urban property and $55 per $100,000 of assessment on a rural property.

Residents should expect to see a 5.4 per cent increase on their 2025 property tax bill.

About the operating budget

The operating budget for the town is $29.5-million.

The operating budget covers expenses related to service delivery to the community. These costs occur each year and include staff wages, insurance, and utilities, as well as other things such as maintenance costs.

Inflationary costs have influenced the operating budget, but staff have kept the budget within parameters established by council.

Increases in staffing have been contained with a focus on creating efficiencies throughout the organization.

Staffing changes include an additional fire prevention officer for the Gravenhurst Fire Department and the addition of a grader operator in the Infrastructure Services Department. A sound and lighting technician position will go to full-time from part-time in the Recreation and Culture Department.

The operating budget includes several projects that aim to improve service delivery and quality of life in the community. Project highlights are available for review in the budget document – see the departmental budgets.

The draft budget includes increasing contributions to reserves to 4.5 per cent in 2025. The increase is meant to stabilize the town’s community reinvestment reserve, which will help support future capital financing. The increase will also reduce the town’s needs for external debt financing.

About the capital budget

The capital budget is $11.5-million.

The capital budget supports investments the town plans to make in infrastructure such as roads, parks, and facilities.

The draft capital budget, as well as the multi-year plan, reflects a mix of maintenance projects, replacement projects, and new initiatives.

There are 69 projects in total.

The bulk of the capital program focuses on the following:

Roads and bridges

Stormwater drainage improvements

Vehicle replacement

Continued investment in parkland, docks, and other outdoor space needs.

New technology investments

Investments in accessibility

Investments include the following:

the replacement of a fire truck

the purchase of a new grader

a rebuilt backdrop for the Gull Lake Barge

replacement of fire alarm equipment at the Gravenhurst Public Library

new windows at Fire Station 1

new digital dressing room assignment boards for the arena

upgrades to sound and lighting equipment at the Gravenhurst Opera House

new accessible playground equipment at Gull Lake Rotary Park

new deck boards at the wharf

a new accessible ramp at Muskoka Beach Park

rehabilitation of Peninsula Road

rehabilitation of Baseline Road

rehabilitation of Riley Lake Road

sidewalk replacement or repair in various areas

See the 2025 capital budget to learn more.

Additional resources

Review the 2025 Operating Budget, Capital Budget and Multi-Year Plan.

Watch the budget meeting.