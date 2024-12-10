Burk’s Falls Welcomes EV Drivers: A Community Where Everybody Can Recharge

The Village of Burk’s Falls and Lakeland Solutions are pleased to announce the installation of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station, located in the public parking lot at 167 Ontario Street, just minutes off Hwy 11.

This charging station makes it easy for EV drivers to visit this lovely town, whose motto is where everybody is a somebody, and the many attractions including its namesake waterfall, the Midlothian Castle, and the iconic Screaming Heads sculptures.

Mayor Chris Hope stated, “The Village of Burk’s Falls is very grateful to Lakeland for bringing this vital green energy infrastructure for EV owners to the heart of our community. The Village is a shareholder in Lakeland Holding, whose Generation division operates the Burk’s Falls water turbines that produce a significant amount of clean energy for residents. We want to thank CEO Chris Litschko and the entire Lakeland Team for this important green energy option that will benefit local drivers as well as travellers passing through.”

The Lakeland EV Charging station features a faster 180kW charger with two ports, delivering up to 100km of range in just 10 minutes, to get drivers back on the road quickly. It also includes a 30kW charger perfect for those planning a longer stay. Tesla drivers can connect using their CCS/NACS adapter.

Lakeland CEO Chris Litschko expressed his enthusiasm for supporting Burk’s Falls and other thriving shareholder communities along the Highway 11 corridor between Huntsville and North Bay. “Burk’s Falls offers something special in every season, and these new chargers—backed by our local team for unmatched reliability—will ensure EV drivers can stop and enjoy the community year-round,” he noted.

This initiative is funded in part through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers where Canadians live, work, travel, and play. In total, NRCan’s ZEVIP provided funding for the installation of 40 public Lakeland EV charging stations across Muskoka and Parry Sound.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are switching to EVs and saving on fuel and maintenance. To support Canadians driving EVs, where they live, work, travel and play, the Government of Canada is working with companies like Lakeland to build reliable and available charging options. We are pleased to invest in new EV charging stations for drivers in Burk’s Falls and across Canada.”

The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources