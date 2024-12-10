Muskoka Tourism Celebrates Historic Growth And Unveils Bold 2025 Annual Plan

Muskoka Tourism has unveiled its 2025 Annual Plan , reaffirming the organization’s dedication to creating marketing excitement that inspires visitors to choose Muskoka first and often. This forward-thinking plan, recently endorsed by the Board of Directors , sets new record-breaking marketing goals for the region while reinforcing a strong focus on collaboration and innovative marketing tactics.

Reflecting on a remarkable 2024, Muskoka Tourism celebrated several key accomplishments:

Over 105 million impressions —doubling the impact from 2023

—doubling the impact from 2023 3 million website sessions , up by 43% (24% growth in international)

, up by 43% (24% growth in international) A community of 113,000+ social media followers , an 8.4% growth

, an 8.4% growth Welcomed 34 new members to Muskoka Tourism, a growth of 9%

members to Muskoka Tourism, a growth of 9% $500,000+ in marketing activity (including 19 partnerships),marking a 15x growth over 2019

“None of this success would be possible without the collaborative efforts of our dedicated industry partners, the District of Muskoka and the six municipalities that believe in the overarching Muskoka brand,” said Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism. “The trust and collaboration empower us to take bold steps forward as we continue to set new benchmarks in destination marketing.”

The 2025 Annual Plan sets ambitious goals to amplify Muskoka’s appeal across domestic and international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France. With increased marketing investments and collaborative campaigns planned alongside strategic partners, Muskoka Tourism is positioned for even greater success in 2025.

Highlights of the 2025 Annual Plan include:

Achieving the greatest marketing impact in Muskoka’s history with $552,020 in activity planned

with $552,020 in activity planned Collaborating with the newly formed Tourism in Muskoka Committee to create and promote new tourism offerings

to create and promote new tourism offerings Creating and deploying impactful seasonal campaigns, targeting key audiences through a diverse and innovative media strategy

targeting key audiences through a diverse and innovative media strategy Showcasing Muskoka at premier industry events, including Rendez-vous Canada and the Travel Media Association of Canada Conference

including Rendez-vous Canada and the Travel Media Association of Canada Conference Launching new pay-to-play programsto provide more opportunities for operators

Muskoka Tourism recently shared the new winter campaign, “ Fire Up Your Winter in Muskoka ,” showcasing that the region doesn’t hibernate in the winter, it thrives with exciting festivals, world-class events and unique activities that inspire visitation.

With its unwavering commitment to marketing Muskoka to potential travellers and fostering strong collaboration, Muskoka Tourism is growing recognition as a leading Destination Marketing Organization while expanding awareness of Muskoka as a world-class destination.