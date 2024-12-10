Crews Battle Electrical Fire At A Home On South Portage Road In Huntsville

Around 10:30 a.m. on December 9, 2024, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters responded to a structure fire on South Portage Road in Huntsville. Crews from Station 4 Baysville and Station 1 Huntsville, comprising 20 firefighters and 5 trucks, responded to the event.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire inside a wall that had spread to an adjacent wood cabinet. Fire crews quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the home. At the time of the fire, three construction workers were working on the exterior of the home. They heard the smoke alarms sounding inside and quickly acted, using a 5lb ABC dry chemical portable fire extinguisher and buckets of water to knock down the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction involving a wall outlet and has been classified as accidental.

The homeowner had recently replaced all of the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, which quickly notified the workers of the fire condition before it grew out of control. The Fire Department reminds residents to plan ahead for fire emergencies at home and work. Familiarize yourself with the locations of safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, electrical panels, gas shut-off valves, and water shut-off valves. In case of a fire, evacuate immediately and call 911.