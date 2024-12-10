Sneak Peek VIP Sale At The Brick Huntsville On Thurs. Dec. 12

Shhhh….., Just a “Sneak Peek” Exclusively for you! The Brick Huntsville is having a Boxing Day “Sneak Peek” VIP Sale! One Day Only – Thursday December 12th , 10AM to 6PM That’s right! No need to wake up early Boxing Day morning, fight the crowds or not get stock!

The Brick’s “Sneak Peek” VIP Sale will Guarantee you the Lowest Pricing of the Year! PLUS!!! FREE LOCAL DELIVERY when you mention Muskoka411!

Everything in the store is on Boxing Day Sale prices! All Top Brand Name Furniture, Appliances, Mattress and Big Screen TV’s! Hurry…. This Boxing Day

“Sneak Peek” VIP Sale lasts only ONE DAY! Thursday December 12th – 10AM to 6PM

The Brick, Huntsville 70 King William Street