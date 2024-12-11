OPP Seeking Assistance In Commercial Break And Enter With Mischief In Midland

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a break and enter with mischief to property likely in excess of $10,000.

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint on November 22, 2024 12, from a staff member of the Mountainview Mall, Midland reporting an unlawful entry into the mall that occurred between 11:30 a.m. November 21, 2024 and 10:00 a.m. November 22, 2024. Persons unknown once inside emptied 15 fire extinguishers and spray painted a considerable amount of graffiti on the interior walls of the mall.

Mall security cameras captured images of the two unknown individuals and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. (See attached image)

Suspects are described as follows-

White female teenage years, wearing black sweat top, black flipflops with white socks, grey backpack, grey sweat pants, long dark hair with shades on top of her head.

White male, teenage years, wearing a black zipped up hooded sweat shirt, red track pants, black running shoes and no facial hair.

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this property crime (OPP Incident # E241551868) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook. OPP