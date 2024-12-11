Graydon Smith Acclaimed As Ontario PC Party Candidate For Parry Sound–Muskoka

On Tuesday, the Ontario PC Party announced that Graydon Smith has been acclaimed as the party’s candidate for Parry Sound–Muskoka in the next provincial general election.

Since being elected MPP, Graydon Smith has delivered significant results for the residents of Parry Sound–Muskoka. In his two and one half years as MPP, Graydon has helped secure over $500 million in new government funding (not including the $1 billion investment for new hospitals). Highlights of his achievements include $51 million for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, $900,000 per year in operational funding for the new MRI machine, approximately $80 million in Municipal Partnership Funding, approximately $35 million in Ontario Community Infrastructure Funding, millions in new funding for local Family Health Teams, the restoration of Northlander passenger rail service and approximately $10 million in Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation funding.

“Graydon Smith is a tireless advocate for his community, and his commitment to improving the lives of families in Parry Sound–Muskoka is unparalleled,” said Doug Ford, Leader of the Ontario PC Party. “From cutting costs for families to expanding access to high-speed internet, fighting the Liberal carbon tax to make life more affordable, and investing in local health care, Graydon is delivering results. I’m proud to have him on our team as we continue building a brighter future for all Ontarians.”

Graydon Smith and the Ontario PC Party will continue to focus on creating jobs, expanding infrastructure, and reducing costs for families and businesses in Parry Sound–Muskoka.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust the people of Parry Sound–Muskoka have placed in me,” said Graydon Smith. “Over the past term, we have made substantial progress in improving local quality of life. Our government has committed unprecedented levels of health and infrastructure investment – from the new hospitals to MRI services and expanded primary care teams to over $100 million to build better community infrastructure – and I continue to do everything I can to help make our communities stronger. But the work doesn’t stop here. We need an MPP in government to shepherd these new hospitals through to completion, ensure critical infrastructure gets built and further expand access to family doctors and nurse practitioners.”

“Graydon is the only candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka in touch with the issues affecting the average family and capable of making people’s lives better, as he has done as an elected official over the past 18 years,” said Dan Powers, President of the Parry Sound-Muskoka PC Association. “A vote for Graydon is a vote for greater affordability, lower taxes, more jobs, more doctors, more investment and a strong voice for our riding at Queen’s Park. A vote for the other parties is a vote for skyrocketing home energy costs, expensive schemes, higher taxes, big-city housing density and being relegated to the political wilderness at Queen’s Park. There’s too much at stake to relegate our communities to the fringes of the Legislature.”