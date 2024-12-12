Ontario Awards Contract For Return Of Northlander Passenger Rail Service

The Ontario government has awarded a contract to begin platform reconstruction and installation of pre-manufactured shelters at train stops along the future Northlander corridor, marking another milestone in the province’s plan to bring back safe and reliable passenger rail service between Timmins and Toronto.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is delivering on its promise to bring back the Northlander,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “The Northlander will not only bring safe and reliable transportation back to communities ranging from Muskoka to North Bay to Timmins, it will also help unlock the province’s full economic potential by supporting northern industries and resource sectors and improving access to good-paying jobs and essential services like health care and education.”

The construction contract covers platform reconstruction at stops in North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Kirkland Lake, Matheson and Cochrane. In each location, crews will install raised concrete platforms with improved accessibility, lighting and signage. The contract also includes the installation of pre-manufactured shelters at stops in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami. The government will award a separate contract for the construction of Timmins-Porcupine station.

“Northern Ontario has always been a major contributor to our provincial economy, with potential for further growth in the years to come” said George Pirie, MPP for Timmins. “By fulfilling our promise and bringing back the Northlander, our government is connecting the north to new economic opportunities and enabling improved access to services.”

In addition, the province has unveiled the new exterior design of the Northlander, giving communities a first look at the state-of-the-art trains that will soon pave the way for an integrated transportation network that connects communities from the north to the south. The new fully accessible trains will feature built-in wheelchair lifts, mobility aid storage spaces, galley-style food services, Wi-Fi and fully accessible washrooms.

“The construction now taking place will ensure the Northlander stops are safe, reliable and welcoming for all passengers,” said Chad Evans, Chief Executive Officer for Ontario Northland. “We are excited to see this work being delivered and to showcase the exterior design of the trainset. These are critical milestones as we prepare for the new era of the Northlander.”

Once reinstated, the Northlander will provide southbound service leaving from Timmins and northbound service leaving from Toronto, four to seven days a week, based on seasonal travel demands. There will be 16 stops in both directions.