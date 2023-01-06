Police Intercept Contraband At Beaver Creek Again

On January 5th, 2023, at 7 pm, Bracebridge OPP were contacted by residents near Beaver Creek Correctional Institution about a drone that was flying in the area and crashed with drugs attached to it.

Officers attended the area and located a male who was trespassing and searching for the drone. After an investigation into the circumstances, police seized a drone and many items that are prohibited inside the correctional facility. Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Fabrice Ricourt-Casssfus of Ottawa, ON with the following:

– Possession of Schedule 1 Substance For the Purpose of Trafficking,

– Possession of Contraband before Visitor Control Point at a Penitentiary,

– Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis,

– Trespass by Night,

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000,

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on March 21, 2023 to answer to his charges.