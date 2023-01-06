Join MAHC At A Capital Redevelopment Community Open House

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is excited to be hosting a series of community open houses across our region both in-person and virtually to engage community members and update the public on the capital redevelopment journey to build two new hospitals in the future in Muskoka.

With provincial government support for a new hospital in Huntsville on the existing land, and a new hospital in Bracebridge on new land, MAHC is working through Stage 1.3 of the Ministry of Health’s planning process, which will include site selection for a new location of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site.

“Community engagement has been an essential part of the planning process to date and feedback from internal and external stakeholders has shaped our plan for two new sites,” says MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “Community Open Houses are a great opportunity to receive an update on our progress to date, ask questions, get involved in exploring land options for SMMH, and provide feedback on the preliminary criteria for choosing the best location for a new hospital in Bracebridge.”

Please join MAHC at an in-person open house near you:

January 16 – 7 p.m. – Canada Summit Centre Active Living Centre (1st floor), Huntsville

January 17 – 7 p.m. – Terry Fox Auditorium, Gravenhurst Centennial Centre

January 18 – 7 p.m. – Armour Ryerson Burk’s Falls Arena Hall

January 19 – 7 p.m. – Dwight Community Centre

January 21 – 10 a.m. – Port Carling Community Centre (2nd floor)

January 21 – 2 p.m. – Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre, Bracebridge

Virtual open houses are scheduled on Monday, January 23 at 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Please register for the Zoom link to attend a virtual open house at www.mahc.ca/openhouse.