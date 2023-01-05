Training For Governance Fundamentals And Best Practices For The Not-For-Profit Sector

The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a valuable training day for staff persons and those who are part of a board of directors.

The training will take place on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Rotary Centre for Youth, 131 Wellington St., Bracebridge from 10:00 am until 3:45 pm. The fee is $60/person which includes lunch.

Are you part of a board of directors? Do you work for a non-profit? Then this workshop is for you. Just listen to this testimonial from a previous attendee of the workshop.

“I was in your full day training ~5 years ago and thought it was the best training and that EVERY board member should take it.” said District Councillor and Bracebridge Deputy Mayor Brenda Rhodes

Workshop Overview

Governance Fundamentals and Best Practices for the Not-For-Profit sector

The workshop will cover the following:

Function of governance

Role of the board

Duties of directors

Key governance principles

Best practices utilized today by Canada’s top Not-For-Profits and charities

The workshop will involve detailed presentations, hand out materials and interactive Q & A sessions to ensure you leave the workshop with a good grounding in the basics of governance as well as practical takeaways to apply at your next Not-For-Profit board meeting.

All staff and board members should make it a priority to register for this valuable training day to ensure that your organization has a strong and competent board.

Reserve your place for this valuable training today HERE.