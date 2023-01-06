Commercial Fishing Boat Captain Fined $60K For Obstructing Conservation Officer

Gregory R. Jackson of Port Elgin, a Lake Huron commercial fishing boat captain with Inland Sea Products, pleaded guilty to obstructing a conservation officer and was fined $55,000. He was also fined $5,000 for failing to comply with conditions of his licence.

Court heard that the obstruction offence occurred in February and March of 2018 when conservation officers accompanied Jackson on his commercial fishing boat on three occasions. Jackson reported leaving a commercial fish gill net in the waters of Lake Huron due to ice conditions. An investigation revealed the timeline and latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates of the gill net location he provided to the conservation officers were false. Efforts to locate the nets were not successful because he repeatedly misdirected search efforts of conservation officers.

The court also heard that on January 21, 2022, conservation officers were conducting commercial fish inspections in Goderich when they determined that Jackson landed his catch without declaring the fish on a Daily Catch Report, as required under a commercial fish licence. The seized catch of fish was donated to OSHaRE, a hunger and relief effort located in Owen Sound.

Justice of the Peace Thomas Stinson heard both cases remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich, on November 28, 2022.

