Fire And Ice Returns To Downtown Bracebridge – Volunteers Needed

The Fire and Ice Festival returns to Downtown Bracebridge on Saturday, January 28 from 9 am to 6 pm. This iconic winter-time event will see the return of the fan-favourite downtown tube run plus entertainment for the entire family including ice sculpting demonstrations, axe throwing, a drum circle, a kids carnival zone, pancake breakfast and so much more!

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance at the Visitor Information Centre at 3 Ecclestone Drive or visit fireandicebracebridge.com for other advance ticket locations. Tickets will also be available on event day at the ticket booths. Admission is $10 for ages 13 years of age and older, $5 for children between the ages of six to 12, and free for children under five years of age.

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit fireandicebracebridge.com.

Call for volunteers

To make this event happen, the Fire and Ice team are urgently looking for volunteers. There are several volunteer positions available including ticket sales, tube run attendants, set up and tear down crew, carnival game coordinators and more. Join a team of dedicated community members that work hard to bring this magical event to life.

Depending on the position, volunteers will need to be available for various shifts on Friday, January 27 from 6 to 10 pm and/or Saturday, January 28 from 6:30 am to 10 pm. Volunteers do not need to be available for the entire time – every shift helps! Every volunteer will participate in a mandatory training session and receive a Fire and Ice toque, free event admission and a tube-run fast pass. Volunteers will also be invited to participate in a volunteer appreciation night event following the festival to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

Play a vital role in celebrating the community and supporting Bracebridge’s tourism sector. High-school aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their 40-hours of community service.

For more information and a full listing of events, visit fireandicebracebridge.com and facebook.com/fireandicebracebridge.

“We are so excited to see the return of the Fire and Ice Festival in Downtown Bracebridge. I encourage anyone interested in volunteering to do so. This is a great opportunity to be part of an event that brings the community together, welcomes tourists to Bracebridge and supports the local economy.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“After a long couple of years we are so happy to be back! We need a dedicated team of volunteers to help us put on the Fire and Ice Festival, and it’s the energy, enthusiasm and pride our volunteers have that truly bring this magical event to life. Come join us for a rewarding and fun experience!”

– Lindsay Alexander, President, Bracebridge Business Improvement Area