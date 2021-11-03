POA Court Re-open By Appointment For Some In-person Court Services

Effective November 1, 2021 for the following in-person court services are now available by appointment only:
- Traffic ticket and fine payments
- Requesting a trial
- Filing Re-opening applications
- Filing Motions for Extension of Time to Pay Fines
Please call (705) 645-1231 or email poa@muskoka.on.ca to book an appointment.
Non-contact services continue to be available for the following services:
- Pay your ticket on-line at www.paytickets.ca
- Pay your ticket or file for a court date by drop box located at the front door of 76 Pine St., Bracebridge (NO CASH please)
- Pay your fine over the phone by calling (705) 645-1231
Check the Status of Tickets or Fines
You can check the status of all tickets or fines issued under the Provincial Offences Act on-line at www.Ontario.ca/ticketsandfines
Before you search for a ticket, make sure you have the location code and offence number – you will find this information on the top of your ticket. If you have received a “summons” to appear in court, you will need the case number. If you do not have this information or have lost your ticket, please contact call (705) 645-1231.
Exception: you cannot check the status of tickets or fines for:
- Criminal matters
- Parking tickets
- Cases under appeal
- Cases with publication bans
- Charges involving anyone under 16 years of age
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all court appearances will be held virtually by audioconference (telephone) or videoconference (Zoom)