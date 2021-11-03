POA Court Re-open By Appointment For Some In-person Court Services

Effective November 1, 2021 for the following in-person court services are now available by appointment only:

Traffic ticket and fine payments

Requesting a trial

Filing Re-opening applications

Filing Motions for Extension of Time to Pay Fines

Please call (705) 645-1231 or email poa@muskoka.on.ca to book an appointment.

Non-contact services continue to be available for the following services:

Pay your ticket on-line at www.paytickets.ca

Pay your ticket or file for a court date by drop box located at the front door of 76 Pine St., Bracebridge (NO CASH please)

Pay your fine over the phone by calling (705) 645-1231

Check the Status of Tickets or Fines

You can check the status of all tickets or fines issued under the Provincial Offences Act on-line at www.Ontario.ca/ticketsandfines

Before you search for a ticket, make sure you have the location code and offence number – you will find this information on the top of your ticket. If you have received a “summons” to appear in court, you will need the case number. If you do not have this information or have lost your ticket, please contact call (705) 645-1231.

Exception: you cannot check the status of tickets or fines for:

Criminal matters

Parking tickets

Cases under appeal

Cases with publication bans

Charges involving anyone under 16 years of age

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all court appearances will be held virtually by audioconference (telephone) or videoconference (Zoom)