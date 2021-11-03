Angus Resident Wins $100,000 In RVH Auxiliary Community 50/50 Draw

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary had a record-breaking month with a jackpot of $103,240 in its latest Community 50/50 draw. An exciting win for Lynn Piggott of Angus who is the first to take home over $100,000.

“The RVH Auxiliary is so grateful to the community for its support of our efforts to raise funds for patient care,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “We award amazing prizes every month to lucky winners with our Community 50/50 draw and, of course, are also raising funds to help us complete our latest pledge to RVH. This month’s prize was over $103,000! With this kind of support, I know we can accomplish anything!”

With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its $5 million pledge to RVH’s Moments Matter fundraising campaign. The first $2.5 million will be used to help with the much-needed expansion of the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit.

“I purchased 50/50 tickets because I wanted to help to support the RVH Auxiliary. I have lived in this area for over 25 years and this is the hospital we come to when medical care has been needed,” says Lynn, this month’s big winner. The volunteers that assist us have always been very helpful and kind. The hospital wouldn’t be who they are without the help of the Auxiliary.”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome).

The next grand prize draw is on December 2. You can purchase your tickets until 11:59 p.m. on December 1. Buy your tickets early to be entered for a chance to win one of three Early Bird prizes of $1,000 on November 18.

If you would like to sponsor one of the upcoming draws and enjoy the opportunity to partner with the iconic RVH Auxiliary volunteers, please contact 705-728-9090 x42432.