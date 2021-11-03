Fairvern Community Information Session Rescheduled To November 18, 2021

The Fairvern Community Information Session scheduled to take place this week has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 18, 2021. The session has been postponed so that all available District efforts and resources can be focused on supporting residents and staff at the Pines Long-Term Care Home, which has been placed in outbreak status by Public Health. See the full community update about the Pines here.

Updated Fairvern Community Information Session Details

New Date: Thursday, November 18 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The session will take place via zoom.

Thursday, November 18 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The session will take place via zoom. Questions welcomed! Please feel free to submit questions or topics in advance of the session using the RSVP link below.

Please feel free to submit questions or topics in advance of the session using the RSVP link below. To RSVP and Submit Questions: https://Online-forms.muskoka.on.ca/Health-Services-Department/Fairvern_CIS_RSVP

The District of Muskoka, the Town of Huntsville, and the Fairvern Nursing Home Board of Directors are all working together to ensure the best outcomes for residents and their families, staff, and the community. A community information session has been scheduled to provide updates on both the redevelopment and transition projects, including:

An overview of the next phases of the redevelopment project

Updates on the current home and steps being taken to ensure the best possible quality of care for residents as operations transition to the District

Progress to date on the transition of operations

For additional information or special accommodation, please contact: communications@muskoka.on.ca