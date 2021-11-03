Early Winter Like Conditions Challenge Drivers As OPP Investigate 21 Weather Related Crashes During First Snowfall

Uniform officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to 21 vehicle crashes on area roadways during the first significant snowfall of fall 2021. From the mid-afternoon of November 1 until 7:15 a.m. November 3, 2021 officers responded to crashes on all levels of roadways with an early winter like snow fall with near freezing conditions being a factor in most of these collisions which challenged drivers abilities.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to provide motorists with this yearly reminder to be prepared for winter like conditions. Here are some tips to better prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter driving.

DRIVERS TO DO LIST