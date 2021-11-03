Early Winter Like Conditions Challenge Drivers As OPP Investigate 21 Weather Related Crashes During First Snowfall

Uniform officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to 21 vehicle crashes on area roadways during the first significant snowfall of fall 2021. From the mid-afternoon of November 1 until 7:15 a.m. November 3, 2021 officers responded to crashes on all levels of roadways with an early winter like snow fall with near freezing conditions being a factor in most of these collisions which challenged drivers abilities.
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to provide motorists with this yearly reminder to be prepared for winter like conditions. Here are some tips to better prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter driving.
DRIVERS TO DO LIST
- Conduct a maintenance check on your vehicle’s equipment such windshield wipers, washer fluid level, windshield defrost fan function and tire condition for winter driving.
- Stock up your winter survival kit in your vehicle with such items as: blanket, candles, flashlight, extra prescription medication, fully charged cell phone, snacks and any other supplies needed for unexpected winter travel problems.
- Stay alert to winter conditions which can change quickly, placing extra demands on your vehicle and driving skills. Drive according to the weather conditions/your ability and allow extra travel time.
- Check the Ministry of Transportation traveller information website prior to heading out for roadway traffic, snowplows location(Track My Plow) and surface conditions at www.ontario.ca/511