Team Powersports Is Hiring A Powersports And Marine Technician

From their relatively new facility in Waubaushene, Team Powersports is looking for the right person to join their team as an experienced Powersports & Marine Technician.

Since opening in 1999, the product lines have expanded to include Honda Powersports/Marine/Power Equipment, Arctic Cat snow & off-road, Princecraft Boats and Mercury Marine.

The right individual will have 3-5 years’ experience in the diagnosis, problem solving and repair of ATVs, Side by Sides, Snowmobile and Marine applications.

Effective time-management is an important aspect of the role in order to best fit into the team; as would having some level of computer skill, the ability to make repairs in a timely manner, create productive parts lists, maintain a clean & safe workplace and put the customer’s need first and foremost by way of quality workmanship; all with access to your own tools.

Duties:

Specific to ATV, Side By Side, Snowmobile and Marine

Diagnose Problem Solve

Diagnostic and Computer Skills

Have own Tools

Preparing Parts list

Repair Jobs in a timely matter

Conduct quality on work performed

Maintain a clean and safe work place.

Full-time

Benefits: medication, eye, dental, employee discount

Please feel free to reach out to Team Powersports at teampowersports@csolve.net to make an introduction.