Planting On the Trent-Severn Waterway Has Begun As Part Of Canada’s Two Billion Tree Commitment

Taking care of Canada’s forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.

Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough – Kawartha and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development along with David Britton, Director – Ontario Waterways put spade to soil for the first of 4,000 trees will be planted along the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site of Canada this year.