Pizza Pizza Contributes To Support Priority Equipment Needs At West Parry Sound Health Centre

On Tuesday, October 25th, members of Pizza Pizza Ltd. took the time to visit West Parry Sound Health Centre to make a generous donation. Funds were raised from sales proceeds collected through a weekend event held in the summer at the Pizza Pizza trailer located in Foot’s Bay.

Kim Karges, Chair of the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation and Donald Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer of West Parry Sound Health Centre, were present to accept the generous donation.

Kim was excited by the opportunity to connect directly with this new donor, “On

behalf of the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, I would like to thank you for

supporting the priority needs of our community. Your generosity will help ensure excellent

health care continues to be available in our community, for both residents and visitors,” said

Kim.

Representatives from Pizza Pizza Ltd., Amber Winters – Senior Director of Marketing, and Galeeb Mehdi – Regional Vice President of Operations, brought with them a message of gratitude to their loyal customers for their generous support, “We’d like to thank the community members and visitors of the Muskoka region for dropping by our Pizza Pizza trailer at The Cove Marina at Foot’s Bay. All pizza sales proceeds are being donated to West Parry Sound Health Centre, to support the critical work they do in the region,” shared Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer, Pizza Pizza Limited.

“The health centre is as always, humbled by the on-going support of our community,” said

Donald Sanderson. “This generosity of spirit and the hard-work and dedication of those at our supporting Foundation, make the work we do possible. We are forever grateful for their

contributions to support care of the patients and families we are privileged to serve.”