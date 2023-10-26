Interested In College? Georgian Hosting College Info Sessions At Barrie And Orillia Campuses 

We may not have Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, but you can get in free with all your friends to the College Information Program event at Georgian College.

Students, parents and anyone interested in learning more about college is invited to attend the College Information Program at Georgian’s Owen Sound Campus on Nov. 1 and Barrie and Orillia campuses on Nov. 2. Participants can meet representatives from Ontario colleges, learn about programs, admission requirements and campus life, and gather all the information needed to make a decision about college.

The College Information Program is a six-week tour with 35 stops across the province. Parking is free for the event at all Georgian campuses.

What to expect:

Learn about all kinds of careers and the programs that lead to them.

Discover unique programs only offered at Ontario’s colleges.

Learn about pathways between college and university.

Get information about how and when to apply.

Ask questions about campus life, housing and student services.

Get advice on how to pay for college.

Take a campus tour after the event.

Location details:

Barrie Campus

Nov. 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

One Georgian Dr., Barrie

Gym (J building)

Orillia Campus

Nov. 2 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

825 Memorial Ave., Orillia

Gym

Owen Sound Campus

Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon

1450 8th St. E., Owen Sound

Gym