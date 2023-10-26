Cineplex Community Day Returns On November 4 Nationwide Bigger And Better Than Ever With Free Movies And Gaming

On Saturday, November 4, Cineplex Community Day returns for its 11th year, bringing together Canadians of all ages for a memorable morning filled with free family-friendly movies on the big screen, and new this year, a morning of free gaming at Playdium and The Rec Room. In theatre, $1.00 from every concession order and XSCAPE Play Card purchase for the entire day, and at The Rec Room and Playdium, $1.00 from every food and beverage order and game band purchase throughout the day will support BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).



“Cineplex Community Day has become a cherished and memorable tradition that unites people from coast to coast in the shared joy of entertainment and social experiences – be it catching a movie with the family or playing arcade favourites,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “We are proud to extend this celebration to The Rec Room and Playdium locations, bringing together communities across the country for a day of fun, in support of BGC Canada, a cause that empowers the next generation.”



Cineplex theatres across Canada will open their doors at 9:00 a.m. (local time) offering a morning of free movies, and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon. This year’s lineup of family-friendly films includes Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (English/French); Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (English/French); Jumanji: The Next Level (English); The Angry Birds Movie 2 (English); Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (French); and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (French). Guests attending Cineplex Community Day can also indulge in their favourite cinema snacks including Cineplex’s signature popcorn, as well as soft drinks, and select candy for just $2.50 each throughout the morning.



The Rec Room and Playdium locations across Canada will welcome guests beginning at 9:00 a.m. (local time), offering free gaming along with select snacks and beverages available at the discounted price of $2.50 each in the morning. Every guest will receive a two-hour, non-redemption game band upon entry.

Visit Cineplex.com/Community for a list of participating theatres, showtimes and available languages (English or French). This year, guests can reserve their seats in advance for free online starting October 25, on the Cineplex app, or in theatres also beginning October 25, on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGC Canada is the country’s largest child and youth-serving organization and provides vital programs and services to over 150,000 young people in nearly 635 communities from coast to coast to coast. The funds raised during Cineplex Community Day will go directly to programs that give Canadian children and youth opportunities to connect, learn, play, and have fun. To learn more, visit bgccan.com or follow them on social media @BGCCAN.

Cineplex is appreciative of its numerous employees who volunteer their time each year, as well as partners Sony Pictures Canada, Hersheys Canada and Coke Canada Bottling for providing products and services to help make Cineplex Community Day 2023 a success. To show your support, please join Cineplex’s online conversation via Facebook (Facebook.com/Cineplex); X, formerly known as Twitter (@CineplexMovies) and Instagram (@CineplexMovies).