Orillia’s Special Curbside Battery Collection Runs Nov. 6–10, 2023

esidents are encouraged to place used batteries at the curb for special collection during the week following Daylight Saving Time.

From Nov. 6 – 10, 2023, residents can set out spent household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, button batteries, etc.) in a sealed clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag, and place it on top of their recycling box for paper. They will be picked up on your regular collection day and sent for recycling.

“This special collection is a convenient way for residents to recycle their used household batteries,” said Greg Preston, Director of Waste Management and Environmental Compliance. “We encourage residents to help protect the environment and divert harmful chemicals from the landfill by placing your used household batteries at the curb during this special collection week.”

Residents are encouraged to replace batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

The curbside battery collection program does not include businesses and apartments that set out large roll-out carts. A year-round recycling option for batteries includes dropping them off at Orillia’s Household Hazardous Waste Depot located at the Waste Diversion Site, 100 Kitchener St.

For more information, please call the City’s Waste Diversion Site at 705-325-3522.