Huntsville Resident Charged For Causing A Disturbance

On Oct. 23,2023 at 5:45 p.m., members of the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to Main Street West in Huntsville for a disturbance.

As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Thomas Fletcher, of Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Causing a Disturbance

· Assault

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 31, 2023.

